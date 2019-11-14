CLINTON

Forgotten antiques and rusty industrial equipment might be junk to some people, but they are the bread and butter of a small Clinton business called Sawdust and Iron.

Co-owners Mat and Peggy Teubert say they are floored by the popularity of the art and furniture they make by recycling found items.

Mat, a Janesville-area native and trucking company owner/driver, grew up on a farm and has always been a do-it-yourself type. His carpentry talents come naturally, he said.

"If it was broken, you fix it," Mat said. "It's simple for me. It just makes sense."

It all started after Mat made a custom headboard for their Clinton home, which is filled with unusual furniture and art.

"He kept the design of the headboard secret from me," Peggy said. "When he was done with it, Mat posted it on social media, and people were asking where (they) could get one. It kind of exploded from there."

Mat likes to reuse things. He turns old whiskey and wine barrels into tables and industrial pallet carts into coffee tables.

Peggy makes smaller decorative items such as planters.

"I like the industrial look of things," Mat said. "I like going out and finding the stuff. It's about looking at this piece instead of letting it rust and thinking, 'What can I do with this?' There's a story behind every piece."

He said the hardest part about working on an art piece is sticking to an idea.

"It's so challenging picking just one idea," Mat said. "My mind can go so many different ways on stuff that it's hard to settle on one way to move forward. You get through the process, and new ideas pop up. I'm always thinking about what I could add."

Even when he finishes something, the challenges don't end.

"It's hard to get rid of some of this stuff," Mat said. "I love what I make. I want to keep lots of it, but how much can you put in a house before you start tripping over it? It's got to go."

The pair recently traveled to Kansas to visit their son before stopping in Nebraska, where they picked up as much old barn lumber, antique car parts and whiskey barrels as they could carry back to Clinton.

"That's the farthest we've gone, but there are lots of places around the country you can get old stuff," Mat said. "We are pretty new at it, but right now a lot of our time, because of the demand, has been spent on making things to get caught up on our inventory."

Mat and Peggy have booths at Best of Beloit and Vintage Bliss in South Beloit, Illinois.

"There's just something good happening here," Mat said. "I just knew it was going to be good. We signed on one day for two spots."

There's really no division of labor between the pair when it comes to Sawdust and Iron.

"The way it works for us is we just do it," Peggy said. "There's really no divide there. If something needs to be done, one of us will do it. It's a big team effort."

Peggy said she has watched Mat's passion grow with amazement. She currently works as a physical therapist assistant in the Beloit School District, but she said that career transition wouldn't have been possible without Mat's support while she was in school.

"I want this for him, and I love seeing him happy," Peggy said. "There's really a future with it."

Before expanding their business, the couple said they want to develop a flow to their production schedule while learning which items sell best.

Down the road, Mat wants to have a shop away from their Clinton home. For now, he's taking it one day at a time.

"It gives me something to do. I like having a hobby that's art and about keeping old stuff out of the junkyard."