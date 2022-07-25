CLINTON
Construction on the new elementary school in the Clinton Community School District is on time to finish this August and welcome 4K through sixth-grade students this fall.
Now called Clinton Elementary School, the school at 115 Milwaukee St. in Clinton was formerly a middle school. The new elementary school cost around $22 million to renovate. The former elementary school at 301 East St. will be demolished.
“The 22,000-square-foot addition at the new elementary school is 95% complete right now,” said Brandon Loomer, director of facilities, grounds and safety at Clinton Community School District. “We’re actually starting to move furniture from the old school into the new school. This week and last week, the main focus has been (repaving) our parking lots and all of our driveways.”
The renovations for the elementary school should be done by next week, Loomer said. The new elementary school will have a new 3,500-square-foot cafeteria/commons area and a collaborative group area between the 4K and and kindergarten classrooms.
In November 2020, a referendum was passed for a facilities upgrade of around $32 million to help with maintenance, renovations and more for the school district buildings. Around $10 million went to the Clinton Junior High School for upgrades for a new auxiliary gym, upgraded wood shop, and tech ed and agriculture classrooms. The junior high school will hold students from seventh through 12th grade.
“Those additions (for the junior senior high) were completed in January,” Loomer said. “We still have a little bit of renovation going on in here, but very little. That’ll be wrapped up in the next two weeks.”
The new auxiliary gym for seventh- and eighth-graders has the same flooring as the main junior senior high school gym. Loomer said the gym was a large chunk of the $10 million they used at the junior senior high school.
“The tech ed wings are about a 5,000-square-foot addition,” Loomer said. “That is roughly 18,000 square feet. Even though the stuff that’s in those shops are very expensive, and they’re more education based.”
Loomer said he has been grateful the district it has been able to do more with the $32 million than originally thought and that a month from now (late August), the projects should be almost finished.
“I’ll still have contractors in working probably until October or November,” Loomer said. “It’s just doing some touch-ups that maybe nobody would have noticed, but sometimes it takes a little time to get control-setting everything for your mechanical systems.”
In his two years with the district, Loomer has worked exclusively on construction projects since he was hired right before the referendum.
The Clinton Community School District will be back in session for the 2022-23 school year starting Sept. 1.