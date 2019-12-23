JANESVILLE

A Janesville man and his wife are suing a local attorney, saying the attorney's errors kept the man in prison five months too long, causing him to miss Christmas 2018 with his family.

Matthew and Megan Rucks, 3610 W. Rockport Road, claim legal malpractice in their lawsuit against Janesville attorney Michael Murphy, whose office is at 215 W. Court St.

The lawsuit filed in Rock County Court indicates Murphy represented Matthew Rucks in one misdemeanor and five felony cases filed over four years in two counties. Rucks was sentenced in March 2018 to two years in prison plus two years of extended supervision, according to the lawsuit.

If Rucks' sentence credit had been correctly applied, he would have been released from prison Sept. 1, 2018, but he was not released until Feb. 1, 2019, after hiring a new attorney, according to the suit.

After Murphy filed a stipulation for sentence credit, the court in August 2018 amended Rucks' sentence from two years to 256 days. Rucks was eligible for further sentence reduction, but Murphy had not checked the correct box on a form, meaning Rucks could not participate in a substance abuse program in prison to earn early release, according to the lawsuit.

Rucks was released from prison two days after hiring a new attorney, who filed a motion to amend the judgement of conviction, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Murphy of not acting with diligence or promptness, not providing competent representation, not reasonably consulting with Rucks and being careless and negligent.

It claims as damages pain and suffering, lost wages and loss of consortium.

Murphy said Monday he could not comment because he hadn't seen the lawsuit and because he would have to be represented by an attorney, who would advise him not to comment.