JANESVILLE

Rock County clerks are preparing now for a busy 2020 election year by training on new voting machines that officials say will boost efficiency and security.

The new voting machines, known as the ExpressVote voting system, are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will replace aging machines that have underperformed in the past.

Clerks met in Janesville on Tuesday to train on the new machines.

Rock County communities bought 49 voting machines at a cost of $3,445 per machine, said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

Twenty machines went to Beloit and Janesville, the two largest communities, with Beloit buying nine and Janesville buying 11. The town of Beloit bought three, according to records provided by Tollefson.

Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said the machines, while designated for voters with special needs, also could benefit the Latino community because they allow people to vote in Spanish.

“That’s really exciting for us, and it will accommodate people’s needs in an anonymous way so that people can have the security of an anonymous ballot instead of having to bring someone with them to a polling place,” Stottler said.

Another key feature is the machines' ability to print ballots.

In 2018, Beloit experienced a record 77.3% voter turnout. More than 11,500 ballots were cast, which caused three of the city's busiest polling places—Central Christian Church, Gaston Elementary and Beloit Public Library—to run out of ballots.

Election security also has improved.

Stottler said updated software with security upgrades was installed two weeks ago, providing additional encryption avenues for clerks when they send electronic voting data to Tollefson’s office. The electronic data is backed up at each polling place with physical ballot copies, receipts of ballot printouts and figures on how many ballots were placed in a machine and how votes were cast, she said.

“I feel very good about the security of our elections because we have multiple media backing up our data,” Stottler said.

The machines could not have come at a better time. Next year is a presidential election year and will feature many local, county, state and congressional races.