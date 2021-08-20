Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office is holding temporary operation hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release.
Regular operating hours will return Sept. 2, according to the release.
Residents can still pay their bills online or drop them off at the drop-of box at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
Residents can also call the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 608-755-3070, however callers may experience longer than usual hold times, according to the release.
For questions when the office is closed, call Communications Specialist Nick Faust at 608-755-3094.
