The Rock County Land Conservation Department will accept hazardous chemicals from residents and businesses during several Clean Sweep events, according to a land conservation department news release.
Clean Sweep events run from 9 to 11 a.m. and take place Saturday, June 26, at the Beloit public works garage, 2351 Springbrook Court, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Rock County Public Works garage, 3715 N. Newville Road, Janesville.
Clean Sweeps are open to all Rock County residents. Registration is required and opens May 10. Registration will close when events reach capacity. To register, call 608-754-6617, ext. 3, or email mary.kubiak@co.rock.wi.us.
Acceptable waste includes pesticides, mercury, solvents, oil-gas mixes, unusable gasoline and vehicle fluids. Information on what to save for the Clean Sweep and tips on what to do with household chemicals can be mailed by request or is available at www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep.
The disposal cost for 4- to 5-quart pails is $5 each. Two 5-gallon buckets or boxes cost $10 each; three 5-gallon buckets or boxes cost $40 for all, and vendor rates apply for four or more boxes or buckets.
County residents are eligible for free disposal for up to 200 pounds or 30 gallons of agricultural chemicals with advance inventory.
Businesses that produce 220 pounds or less of waste per month are eligible to use the drop-off program in Rock or Dane counties. Businesses must pay a disposal fee but not vendor mobilization fees.
A free, no-obligation quote is available for businesses that work with crops, livestock, groundskeeping or landscaping. A 50% discount on disposal costs is available for businesses with agricultural chemicals while funds last.
For more information about the business drop-off program, call 608-754-6617, ext. 4758, or email anne.miller@co.rock.wi.us with “Clean Sweep” in the subject line.
Use of year-round services on the recycling list is encouraged for disposal of batteries, electronics, fluorescent lamps and ballasts, small amounts of motor oil or antifreeze, and engine coolant. Residents and businesses are advised to check with solid waste haulers regarding their recycling services.
A countywide recycling list and available services are posted at the website above, or a copy can be mailed by calling 608-754-6617, ext. 3.