JANESVILLE
The Clean Sweep drop-off on Aug. 21 is filled and registration is closed, according to a Rock County Land Conservation Department news release.
Drop-offs in June and August 2022 are being planned, according to the release.
Year-round services are available with the Dane County Clean Sweep. The Rock and Dane clean sweeps are not affiliated and separate fees and conditions apply. For more information, visit landfill.countyofdane.com/services/clean-sweep.
Guides for disposal of common household chemicals, paint, oil, fluorescent bulbs, batteries and where to recycle locally are available at www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep.
