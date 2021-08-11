Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville High School Class of 1946 is holding its 75th class reunion at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at My Apartment Pub and Grill, 15 N. Arch St.
Lunch will be ordered from the menu and reservations are not necessary.
Alumni are welcomed to bring escorts.
