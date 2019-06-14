JANESVILLE

The Janesville High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion July 19-20.

The celebrations begin with an informal mixer from 4 to 10 p.m. July 19 at the Riverside Park North Pavilion, 2600 Parkside Drive. Refreshments will be provided, and a food vendor will be on site.

Festivities continue July 20 with possible activities including visits to the Janesville Farmers Market, town square interactive fountain, Rotary Gardens or Warbirds Weekend, or golfing.

A banquet with a cocktail hour and buffet dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. that day at Best Events, 1741 Adel St.

Reservations cost $38 per person and are required by July 1.

For more information or to make reservations, call 608-752-7262.