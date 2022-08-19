Class of 1946 to hold reunion lunch Aug. 24 Gazette staff Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Class of 1946 will hold a 76th class reunion lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at My Apartment Pub and Grill, 15 N. Arch St.Lunch will be ordered from the menu. Alumni can bring escorts to the event.No reservations are needed. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side 14-year-old arrested in alleged north-side burglaries Riding a half-blind horse and throwing an heirloom rope, Orfordville’s Jenna Hume wins national rodeo competition Janesville police respond to shooting, 2 reports of abandoned loaded guns South Beloit reaps financial benefits from its cannabis dispensary Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022