JANESVILLE
Perhaps the one irony of the public-private plan to build River Flats, a 92-unit affordable housing apartment in downtown Janesville, is that a low-income housing apartment that houses 14 residents must vanish to make room for the new complex.
Tracer Freeman, a construction manager for Commonwealth Companies’ River Flats project, said that his crews should have a construction trailer on site by Monday, and groundbreaking for the 92-unit complex will launch soon.
As for the aging and worn apartment building at 221 N. Franklin St.? It’s now property of Commonwealth Companies. It eventually will be torn down to make way for a new parking lot for some of the 200 or so future tenants at River Flats.
But city officials and those involved in the project say the apartment demolition won’t happen until later this year.
Peter Miesbauer is a consultant hired by the city in early February to help 14 residents who’ll be displaced when the apartment building demolished. Miesbauer has spent the last week interviewing each of the Franklin Street tenants to collect information he’ll use to craft state and federal relocation packages that will help them find new apartments.
The city is paying Miesbauer up to $43,500 to provide relocation services, which include moving expenses and money to cover higher rent the tenants would pay in apartments elsewhere.
Under Miesbauer’s contract, he’s also in charge of finding comparable apartments units for the dislocated tenants, some of them low-income, some disabled, and some with criminal and sex-offense convictions.
Because the River Flats project is being subsidized by city tax incentives and state and federal affordable housing credits, tenants at the soon-to-be demolished Franklin Street apartments must be relocated using federal Housing and Urban Development funding. In this case, the relocation costs are being paid with money the city has in place through its own funding streams.
It’s not yet clear what amount of city funding will be necessary to relocate all 14 Franklin Street tenants.
Miesbauer and city Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem said demolition of the Franklin Street apartments can’t start until all residents in the apartments have been placed in housing. Tenants would have a 90-day grace period to find housing before the apartment demolition could begin.
While Bedessem said she expects it will be a challenge finding housing for some of the residents in a tight rental market, Miesbauer said all of the 14 residents were deemed eligible for federal and state relocation packages “months ago.” He said relocation plans still must be filed with the state and receive formal approval.
Bedessem said most of the Franklin Street tenants fall in the lower-income strata, and some would be “hard to house” in part because they’re on state or federal “lifetime sex offender” registries. But she said most of the residents already have county social service caseworkers who assist them.
River Flats is being built mainly on formerly city-owned property the city sold to Commonwealth last year as part of an incentive package finalized last week when the city council approved a tax-increment financing deal for River Flats.
The city TIF deal has been about a year in the works, as has a separate deal by Commonwealth to buy the Franklin Street apartment building and property from a private owner.
River Flats would have some units rent-capped and designated as “affordable housing” under federal programs. The complex is being built in part as a response to a glaring shortage in affordable housing in Janesville that’s come during a time when even residents with means to pay $1,000 or more in monthly rents are having a difficult time finding available apartments.
The challenge is doubly so for those who might have a criminal record, past evictions or a lower or fixed income. Bedessem said the Franklin Street tenants have no immediate pressure on them to vacate their units, and they won’t be forced to move until their new living arrangements are concrete.
“We know we’re going to have some struggles with attempting to find them housing,” Bedessem said. “But the city of Janesville is responsible for the relocation because the project is considered public-private. It’s also very important to us—and personally important to me—that these folks are taken care of.So there is in no way there is any intent for us to not give them everything that they need in order to be rehoused stably,” Bedessem said.
Despite some confusion among a few Franklin Street tenants this week over whether they’d need to vacate immediately, Miesbauer said he has been clear in sit-down conversations with each of the tenants that they should stay in the apartments through the relocation process, which could take a few months.
The city on Thursday stapled notices to all the entrances at the Franklin Street apartments, advising the tenants they won’t need to vacate until they are placed in a new apartment.
Miesbauer said he hopes none of the tenants vacate right now, because he’ll need to have contact with them in coming weeks. If they leave, it could be harder to locate them.
He also doesn’t want them scouring around for new living arrangements in winter weather, possibly without ample financial means to land an apartment.
“I’ve taken a lot of pains to be very clear that I don’t want them leaving in the next week,” Miesbauer said. “I don’t want anyone leaving who is not in a financial position to leave.”