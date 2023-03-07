JVG_230216_WOODMANCNTR_1

JANESVILLE— An ad hoc committee that’s spent nearly a year planning for the proposed Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center will take a few extra months, working through the summer, before sending the project to the Janesville City  Council for a final vote.

At meeting Tuesday of the ad hoc Woodman’s Center Design Committee, city engineer Mike Payne said it could be August before the committee recommends the council give final approval to constructing the $50 million two-sheet ice arena, sports complex and convention center proposed at the Uptown Janesville mall. 

