MILTON
Officials from the city and town of Milton on Wednesday took another step toward possibly consolidating fire services with Janesville by agreeing to drill down on the cost and what an agreement would look like.
The two communities last met jointly in 2017 to discuss an intergovernmental agreement to expand shared services between their fire department and the Janesville Fire Department.
The city and town now must decide either to consolidate with Janesville or maintain their own department in a new fire station, which would cost more.
The Milton City Council and Milton Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday to pursue more details on the cost of consolidation and the parameters of an agreement.
“Essentially, everything is contractual. You can contract however you both or all three or all four parties decide,” said Melissa Brooke Joos of Collins & Henderson, a Beloit law firm representing the Joint Fire Commission.
Consolidation is estimated at $2.4 million with a $2.13 million tax levy. The standalone option is estimated at $2.73 million with a $2.48 million tax levy.
Mayor Anissa Welch agreed Wednesday to represent the city and town Chairman Bryan Meyer will represent the town in conversations with Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag.
The consolidation model calls for 15 full-time firefighters/paramedics, three full-time lieutenants, three current part-time Milton battalion chiefs, a current full-time administrative assistant and full utilization of the Janesville fire/EMS management structure.
“This is not a crisis,” said Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who oversees both the Milton and Janesville fire departments. Rather, “there are warning signs that we need to make decisions for the future.”
The number of paid-on-call firefighters is decreasing nationwide, while call volume has increased to three-plus fire calls per day—and sometimes six or seven calls a day, Rhodes said.
City council member Bill Wilson said the idea that Milton might move to a “full-time professional department” isn’t intended to demean the professionalism of paid-on-call firefighters.
“We’ve had great coverage,” he said.
Wilson said the safety of people and property is paramount. Second to safety is cost, he said, and he noted he hasn’t heard a compelling argument supporting the higher cost of a standalone Milton Fire Department.
“If the models are similar or equal in terms of safety,” Wilson said, “then the question comes down to dollars and cents.”
City council member Larry Laehn said shared training, equipment and costs will give all communities more opportunities to save money.
Town board member Beth Drew said the Milton Fire Department is a source of shared history and community pride.
She said she was not suggesting that pride would be lost through consolidation, “but I’m wondering what that will look like for us. ... I don’t want us to lose that identity.”
Drew said that doesn’t mean she opposes consolidation.
“It’s taking care of our department members,” she said.
City council member Lynda Clark said sometimes traditions have to change for the good of all.
“I’m concerned about going to a standalone station again,” she said. “Throughout the years, we have done so many things to bring people into our department. I don’t know what more we do to attract people. I feel like the people that work for us deserve to have a good workplace, benefits, a pay that is something you can support a family on. We have not done that.”