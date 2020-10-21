BELOIT
The city and town of Beloit have agreed to make Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease the chief of the Town of Beloit Fire Department, marking a historic move toward shared services for the two municipalities.
The Beloit City Council and Beloit Town Board met separately in closed session Monday night to approve sharing Pease between both departments.
In recent weeks, the town of Beloit also had been talking to the Janesville Fire Department about potentially sharing Janesville’s fire chief, Ernie Rhodes.
“Especially during such a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, we are immensely proud of this partnership that will provide efficiencies and service enhancements to both communities,” Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said.
The two fire departments will remain separate entities under the agreement. As part of the agreement, Beloit will share fire investigators with the town.
“I think this is a great opportunity,” Pease said. “The community is the real winner in this. I think this is a great step moving forward. Emergencies do not know boundary lines, and my goal as fire chief is to ensure our communities are being served by firefighters and medical personnel who have the same training and capabilities regardless of the uniform’s patch.
“I sincerely thank the town of Beloit for the opportunity for regional collaboration.”
Starting Tuesday, Pease reports directly to town board Chairwoman Tammy Maegli regarding all town fire activities and operations.
Under the agreement, the town will pay 25% of the chief’s salary. All significant expenditures or changes to equipment and property for the town fire department will require the town board’s approval.
“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best service for both communities,” Maegli said. “Not only is this partnership good for the town of Beloit community, Chief Pease’s progressive leadership will be a tremendous benefit for all of our firefighters.”
Pease was hired as Beloit’s assistant fire chief in March 2018 and was promoted to chief in May after a lengthy search to replace Brad Liggett.
The move to share Pease with the town comes as town officials try to replace their longtime fire chief and town administrator, Gene Wright, who retired earlier this month.
In September, town officials broached the idea of sharing fire services with Janesville.
All three departments began cooperating more closely in January after implementing automatic vehicle location technology, which sends the closest available unit to emergencies regardless of jurisdiction.
Designer and reporter Brad Allen contributed to this story.