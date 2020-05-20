JANESVILLE
Numerous city services will begin to reopen this morning, including Hedberg Public Library, City Hall, parks and others.
As of 8 a.m. today, the below will be reopened or resumed:
- The first floor customer service window at City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Utility payments can be dropped off at the Wall Street entrance, online or by phone.
- Park facilities including the fitness court, pickleball courts, playgrounds except for CAMDEN and Peace Park, Riverside Park’s north restrooms, tennis courts, and the main restroom at Traxler Park will reopen.
- The city water utility will resume meter changeouts.
- Hedberg Public Library will open with limitations June 1 with new hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pickup will continue.
- The Janesville Police Department will resume parking enforcement Monday.
- All city housing services will resume other than the customer service window. Housing Services can be called at 608-755-3065.
- The Janesville Transit System will resume bike and bus training by appointment only. The Transit Services Center on Black Bridge Road is also open by appointment only.
Despite many public services reopening, the city “strongly urges” residents to continue social distancing, wash hands frequently and not touch their faces.