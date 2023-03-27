JANESVILLE – The city of Janesville will spend $795,000 on safety improvements to its police department training facility, adding a separate room exclusively for use of force and defense training.
The Janesville City Council approved the project at its meeting Monday. Earlier Monday, Police Chief David Moore said safety issues have hindered some teaching efforts in a classroom in the facility, located at 1100 South Reed Road.
Moore said the 2,200 square-foot addition will provide an area dedicated to practicing use of force and defense tactics.
The current space used for that training doubles as a standard classroom with tables and chairs. There is also a vending machine in that room. Chairs and tables are stacked on the sides of the rooms to allow for space when trainings are scheduled.
Moore said when defense and use of force training is underway, safety precautions are taken and no armed officers allowed in the space. However, minor injuries can occur with the physical nature of the training amid tables, chairs and a vending machine. Window sills are also a minor safety hazard, Moore said.
“The environment is not as safe as it could be as if it were a separate room that was built,” Moore said.
The new room will have padded walls and matted floors for protection.
The upgrade has been in the works since 2020. It was approved as a part of the city’s 2022-2026 strategic plan with projected completion this year.
Street work
Also on Monday, the council approved spending just over $4.7 million for street rehabilitation, using wheel tax dollars and other funds, including water and wastewater utility funds. The work includes water main replacement, lead service replacement, curb and gutter replacement, storm sewer replacement and main break pavement repairs.
The council also approved spending just over $1.6 million for reconstruction of Ruger Avenue that will include replacement of mains, lead service, hydrants and structures. The city will receive $497,000 of federal and state aid for the project.
And the council approved spending $61,000 for improvements to Oakhill Cemetery Road.
