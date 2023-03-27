01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE – The city of Janesville will spend $795,000 on safety improvements to its police department training facility, adding a separate room exclusively for use of force and defense training. 

The Janesville City Council approved the project at its meeting Monday. Earlier Monday, Police Chief David Moore said safety issues have hindered some teaching efforts in a classroom in the facility, located at 1100 South Reed Road.

