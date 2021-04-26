JANESVILLE
Citywide bagged yard waste collection will take place May 3 through 7 during regularly scheduled garbage pickup, according to a city news release.
Residents can place biodegradable paper bags or reusable containers at the curb for collection and disposal. Yard waste should be on the curb by 7 a.m. the morning of your regularly scheduled garbage pickup, according to the release.
If rain is forecast before pickup, residents should wait to leave bags or containers on the curb until the morning of pickup, according to the news release.
Bags and containers must weigh less than 50 pounds and may be up to 35 gallons in size. Brush for disposal must be bundled and cannot exceed 4 feet in length, 1 foot in diameter and weigh less than 50 pounds, according to the release.
Resident may also drop off yard debris at the city’s compost site and demolition landfill for $5.50 per cubic yard for Janesville residents or $7 per cubic yard for non-residents.
Residents are reminded that burning yard waste within city limits is illegal, according to the news release.
For more information, call City Services at 608-755-3110 or visit janesvillewi.gov/yardwaste.