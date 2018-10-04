JANESVILLE

The city is asking Janesville residents to fill out a survey about the need for a new indoor sports complex.

The survey online went live Thursday and will remain available until Wednesday, Oct. 17. Participants can provided feedback on what components in a new facility would best serve the community.

Convention, Sports & Leisure International was hired to conduct a feasibility study to look into the potential economic benefits of a new indoor sports facility. The study will cost about $44,000 and will be paid by the city and the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Public feedback sessions were held at City Hall in late August to gauge community response. The sessions highlighted support from Janesville Jets supporters and hockey parents in attendance.

The survey is the next step in gathering feedback.

Residents can complete the survey online at ci.janesville.wi.us/Home/Components/News/News/12229/29. Participants using a mobile device should visit surveys.customintercept.com/CSL/2018/JanesvilleIndoorSportsComplex_Mobile/.

Paper copies are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the recreation division office in City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

CSL International intends to finish the study by the end of November and release a final report on its findings later this year, according to the city’s website.

For more information on the study or survey, call Jennifer Petruzzello at 608-755-3038.

