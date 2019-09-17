JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville will shell out $6,800 to settle a claim after a Janesville police sergeant rear-ended a Clinton teen's vehicle last summer.

The city council on Sept. 9 approved settling a claim for alleged personal injuries and property damage that occurred June 20, 2018.

Kylah Wheeler, then 18, of Clinton was driving north on Wright Road and slowed down as she approached a yellow traffic light at the intersection of Wright and Randolph roads, according to the accident report.

Sgt. Dean Sukus admitted he looked down at an "integrated computer" in his vehicle and did not see Wheeler slow down, according to the report.

Sukus' vehicle struck the rear of Wheeler's vehicle, causing damage, according to the reports.

Neither driver was injured, according to the report.

Wheeler's rear bumper was damaged and the rear trunk lid was dented, according to the report. The police SUV sustained minor front-end damage.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office handled the incident, according to the report.

The city's insurance company, Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company, recommended settling the claim, according to a city memo.

Under city policy, the city's claim adjuster reviews and investigates all claims greater than $5,000. The adjuster then forwards a recommendation to the city council.