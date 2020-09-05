JANESVILLE
City officials think visitors to downtown might be able to enjoy use of the riverfront’s new, east side town square and pedestrian bridge by the time the golden days of autumn arrive.
Public Works Director Paul Woodard said work on the city’s $1.5 million portion of the project and work by downtown revitalization group ARISEnow should wrap up by mid-October.
And based on the status of work on the block-long park area along Water Street, Woodard believes ARISEnow and the city likely could coordinate on a grand opening of the whole space in a public dedication this fall.
The public park with public art, a planned covered pavilion and walkways that lead into the Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge will link the new park space to the other town square across the river completed in 2018.
The town squares on both sides of the river are part of the city’s riverfront revitalization plan, ARISE. The completion of the east side this fall would cap a project that’s about a half-decade in the making.
“The whole plan is for the city and the ARISEnow to get all their work finished at the same time, and then it all opens sometime in mid-October,” Woodard said.
Under the timeline, the newly improved Water Street with about 40 parking spots should reopen for use, and people wanting to use either side of the park can do so by crossing the river on the pedestrian bridge.
Crews on the project spent weeks rebuilding the wall on the river’s east side, but now they’ve moved into groundwork and concrete work for the park along the river.
Late last week, crews worked under high, sunny skies on grading and concrete pouring. Much of the city’s major infrastructure work—a new street surface crisscrossed by architectural concrete walkways that tie into the pedestrian bridge—was complete or near completion.
On Friday, workers were pouring concrete into forms for a base for public art. Woodard said ARISEnow intends to install a sculpted, artistic centerpiece in the widened center of the pedestrian bridge this fall.
In addition, Woodard said, ARISEnow now is working to install interactive multicolored lighting on the decks of the pedestrian bridge and the Milwaukee Street and Court Street bridges.
“The idea is that they’ll be able to turn the lights on when we have a ceremony, which is tentatively in mid-October,” Woodard said.
Woodard said the only portion of the east side town square that might be finished later is railings planned along the east river wall. He said the railings are on pace for installation sometime in November.
The town square and pedestrian bridge projects are conceived as a centerpiece in public and private revival of the heart of downtown.
It’s work the city and private stakeholders have mapped out to try to spur redevelopment of a the downtown’s main retail and restaurant corridor along Main and Milwaukee Streets.
The city’s plans to roll out more major fixtures in that ongoing work in spring 2021 when two major street projects kick off. The state-funded resurfacing of South Main Street from Court Street to Racine Street and a complete rebuild of West Milwaukee Street.
Both projects will start in early spring. Woodard said the West Milwaukee Street rebuild from the riverfront west to the Five Points intersection will be done in segments, but work will run from spring to early fall.