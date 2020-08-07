JANESVILLE
City officials have re-issued a water quality advisory for Lions Beach until further notice.
The Janesville Recreation Division takes weekly water samples to monitor for E. coli bacteria and sends them to the State Hygiene Lab in Madison. The most recent water quality test showed elevated bacteria levels in the swimming area, according to a city news release.
Any test result between 250 and 1,000 parts per million is safe for swimming but requires public notice. The most recent sample result was 326 parts per million, according to the release.
Water quality advisory signs will be removed when the next sample result falls below the established criteria.
For more information, call the recreation division at 608-755-3030.