Wastewater Superintendent Joe Zakovec walks past wastewater clarifier canals at Janesville’s wastewater treatment plant in December 2020. The city council is considering a surcharge for industries connected to the city’s sewer network to help pay for removal of phosphorous at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. With the surcharge, the city is trying to meet a new state Department of Natural Resources limit on phosphorous discharges.
JANESVILLE — Some industries in Janesville could soon pay more to discharge phosphorous into wastewater that’s cleaned at the city’s water treatment plant.
Under a plan to offset the costs of upgrades and enhancements made last spring to the water treatment plant’s phosphorous removal system, the city council next week will be asked to OK a surcharge for industries connected to the city’s sewer network.
A plan the city council will hear more about at a public hearing Monday would add a commercial surcharge for individual industries based on the amount of phosphorous they send to the treatment plant. The surcharge, according to the city’s public works department, would generate about $53,000 a year.
The new surcharge is aimed at offsetting the cost of increased chemical treatments required to meet a new state Department of Natural Resources mandate enacted last year. It requires cities to cut down by 90% the amount of phosphorous they discharge into lakes and streams through the release of byproducts from treated wastewater.
Dave Botts, the city of Janesville’s wastewater utility director, calls that change “significant” compared to other mandates in recent years.
The DNR is aiming to limit the release of the mineral-based chemical, which in industry is commonly discharged in larger quantities in wastewater from factories that process chemicals or clean, can and process vegetables or other foods.
Phosphorus also commonly washes into watersheds in runoff from farm fields treated with fertilizers or manure. The DNR in its phosphorous rules says it considers the chemical a major contributor to excess algae growth in lakes and rivers, which affects the quality of the water.
Some treated material discharged from the water treatment plant on Janesville’s south side is released into the Rock River. The city also spreads some wastewater sludge on farm fields through a program with local farmers.
Botts said the surcharge is a $7.65 per pound fee for any amount of phosphorous and industry release above a limit of 7 milligrams per liter of water. The charges would be based on an upstream analysis of individual industries’ own discharge of phosphorous in wastewater.
He said the surcharge also would also help fuel an ongoing phosphorous trade partnership with farmers that the city uses to pay for systems those farmers use to limit phosphorous runoff.
