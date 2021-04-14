JANESVILLE
The city will mark National Volunteer Week on April 18-24 with a virtual volunteer appreciation event and awards ceremony on Friday, April 23.
The ceremony will start at 11:55 a.m. with an introduction and an overview on the importance of volunteers. Awards for the city's volunteers of the year will be presented and will recognize various departments, including administrative, library, parks, public safety and recreation, according to a news release.
The event will be broadcast on public-access channel JATV. Residents can also stream it at janesvillewi.gov/government/public-meeting-materials-videos.
For more information, contact Nick Faust at 608-755-3094 or faustn@ci.janesville.wi.us.