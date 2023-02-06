JANESVILLE — Janesville city officials have declined to identify those a City Hall release on Monday afternoon called “finalists” for the job of city manager, saying the applicants need a chance to apprise current employers of their job hunt.
The Gazette, after pushing Monday for the release of finalists’ names with the backing of an attorney from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, submitted an open records request to the city seeking the culled list. Some city officials had indicated it would be narrowed down on Monday from about a dozen to less than 10. The city had not responded to the newspaper’s request as of Monday evening.
Monday appeared a near-repeat of a situation last fall, in which the city declined to identify Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore as the finalist for interim city manager, the day before Moore’s temporary appointment was announced.
The city council and City Attorney Wald Klimczyk at that time repeatedly declined The Gazette’s request to identify the lone finalist for interim manager, telling the newspaper that the council wanted to give that person time to talk the offer over with colleagues and family members. Moore temporarily stepped into the job as former City Manager Mark Freitag departed in October for a job in Colorado.
Monday closed session
Early Monday afternoon, the Janesville City Council met in closed session for about two hours, first in the council chambers at City Hall and then moving to the city manager’s office, apparently narrowing down in that time the initial list of about a dozen candidates.
City Council President Paul Benson was the last council member to leave City Hall following Monday’s meeting, after other council members and a hiring consultant had filed out without comment. Moore, present at City Hall prior to the meeting, had told The Gazette he had no comment on the closed session or on the hiring process for a permanent city manager.
Benson told The Gazette as he headed for a set of City Hall elevators at the session’s conclusion that the candidates reviewed on Monday were being considered “proposed” finalists.
That “proposed” wording was not included in a press release issued about an hour later. According to the city press release that came out about 4:30 p.m., the council behind closed doors had settled on an undisclosed number “finalists” for the city manager’s job. The release indicated the council planned to hold off on disclosing the finalists’ names to give them a chance to discuss the job opportunity with their current employer.
“These individuals are being given the opportunity to inform current employers of their continued candidacy in the recruitment process,” the release said.
Max Lenz, an attorney with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, subsequently told The Gazette in response to an inquiry from the newspaper, that state law requires the city to publicly disclose the identities of finalists for public positions like a city manager.
Lenz said there’s no exemption in state statutes that allows a city to deny requests by the public to disclose finalists once it has formally chosen them.
Benson had told The Gazette as he left Monday’s meeting that the city would likely wait until “either the close of business on Tuesday or Wednesday,” to give the candidates “one last chance to talk it over with their employers, and then we’re going to announce it.”
Benson said Klimczyk, as city attorney, had advised the council that state law doesn’t give a clear timeline by which “finalists” for public positions must be revealed.
Lenz similarly told The Gazette that while he’s never heard of a city delaying disclosure of finalists as a professional courtesy to job seekers, there appears to be no language in state law that spells a definite time limit for disclosure.
Benson indicated that delaying the announcement would avoid unintended fallout at candidates’ current places of work. It would “just to give them a chance, we don’t want to wreck their lives,” he said.
Monday’s delay in the release of the finalists’ names follows council members’ expression of surprise last year, upon learning through media reports and University of Wisconsin sources, that Freitag was a finalist for a vice-chancellor job at UW-Whitewater. It was one of at least three different jobs in other communities that Freitag interviewed for during his years in Janesville.
Open records request
The open records request The Gazette filed with the city late Monday afternoon seeks, per state law, the finalists’ names and their current employer and position. The newspaper soon afterward sent a second email restating the request. No one from the city had responded as of Monday night.
That followed the city’s lack of response late last week to a Gazette inquiry seeking details on how the process for selecting finalists would roll out on Monday.
Last month, the city on its website announced that there would be “a special meeting of the city council on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon, when a list of finalists will be identified from the remaining candidates.”
‘12 or 13’ candidates
On Monday morning, Benson had said in an email to The Gazette that the city had “12 or 13” preferred candidates.
And early Monday afternoon, Council member Mike Jackson had expressed concern that some of those candidates could be harmed if the city announced their names too quickly.
Jackson indicated that the council was leaning toward picking “nine” finalists. It wasn’t clear after Monday afternoon’s closed session whether the council had in fact narrowed the list to that number.
