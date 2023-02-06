01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL02

JANESVILLE — Janesville city officials have declined to identify those a City Hall release on Monday afternoon called “finalists” for the job of city manager, saying the applicants need a chance to apprise current employers of their job hunt.

The Gazette, after pushing Monday for the release of finalists’ names with the backing of an attorney from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, submitted an open records request to the city seeking the culled list. Some city officials had indicated it would be narrowed down on Monday from about a dozen to less than 10. The city had not responded to the newspaper’s request as of Monday evening.

