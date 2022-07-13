The city of Whitewater announced its nominations for the command staff of the Fire and EMS Department to be installed after the impending merger, according to a city news release.
New command staff nominations are:
Kelly Freeman as chief of the Fire and EMS Department. He has served the department since 2006 and has held leadership positions as lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. He is a part-time instructor at Gateway Technical College in Burlington. He also serves as superintendent of the Streets/Parks/Forestry Division at the City of Whitewater Department of Public Works.
Ryan Dion as first assistant chief. He has served on the department for 15 years and held the positions of lieutenant and captain.
Joe Uselding as second assistant chief. He has been with the department for 21 years and held positions of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
Ashley Vickers as chief of EMS. She has served on the department for 13 years and has held the position of EMS chief since 2021.
These positions will be presented to the Police and Fire Commission for approval. Positions changes will be effective until the merger, according to the release.
