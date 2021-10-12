In a sign that the city of Milton is likely to ask residents to approve a referendum to help pay for fire and emergency series, the common council agreed Tuesday, Oct. 5 to seek a consultant who could help make the case for such a ballot initiative.
The board voted unanimously in favor of issuing a request for proposals from qualified firms that could assist with the public messaging in favor of a public safety referendum.
The board set Nov. 5 as the deadline for receiving proposals, allowing the city to have a consultant in place before Thanksgiving.
City officials have discussed for the past two years whether to continue operating their increasingly expensive standalone fire department, merge Milton's fire department with that of Janesville's, or create a fire district that combines Milton, Janesville and four surrounding towns.
“We’ve been in discussions now for two years, so we’ve known that a referendum would be required, irrespective of what direction the fire commission goes,” Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said. “We know that the decision is likely coming sooner rather than later.”
It has yet to be decided when a referendum will come before voters. But having consultants on board to explain to the community the need for the referendum is needed in the months ahead, Hulick said.
