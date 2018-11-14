MILTON
City of Milton residents will see the lowest city tax rate on their tax bills since 2015 if the city council passes the 2019 budget proposal City Administrator Al Hulick presented Tuesday night.
No residents were in attendance for Hulick’s presentation, with the exception of two local nonprofit leaders.
A lot of good will come from the 2019 budget, which was the most difficult budget Hulick worked on since Milton hired him in 2014, he said.
The tax rate will drop from $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.52, a 5.8 percent decrease.
The decrease would come with similar decreases from Rock County, the Milton School District and vocational schools for an overall estimated 7.3 percent decrease, or $1.86 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The 2019 levy totals $3.29 million, up 1.6 percent from 2018.
The city saw net construction increase by 2.06 percent, which created $18.7 million in new value. Growth allowed the city to increase its levy by $48,885, Hulick said.
The growth is testament to the strong economy and the city’s ability to attract new businesses and residents, Hulick said.
Last month, the city faced a preliminary budget that needed about $46,000 in cuts to stay under state levy limits.
As of Tuesday, the budget was balanced but not without changes that will likely have lasting effects, Hulick said.
The Department of Public Works filled a vacant position with an inside hire, whose previous job will not be filled. That will save about $47,500, according to a memo from Finance Director Dan Nelson.
That staffing change was “paramount” to balancing the budget, Hulick said. The administrator thanked Public Works Director Howard Robinson and his team for the sacrifice.
From the initial budget draft, the city cut a total of $12,000 from the police, public works and general government budgets and eliminated the concession stand at the splash pad in Goodrich Park, according to city documents.
Expenditures added to the budget since October include:
- A city employee changing from single to family health coverage: $10,000.
- A reduction in employee health contributions from a proposed 20 percent to 14 percent: $9,300.
- A union police pay raise of an additional 1 percent from the contractual amount: $4,100.
- Partial funding of a dental coverage reserve because of switching to a self-insured plan: $22,070.
Hulick budgeted $250,000 for capital improvements, leaving more than $71,000 worth of project requests unfulfilled.
The 2019 budget will be the fifth in a row not to include any borrowing. Currently, $0.26 cents of every city tax dollar goes to debt service, Hulick said.
