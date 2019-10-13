MILTON

As the population within the City of Milton continues to grow, the community’s leaders are working to ensure there’s enough cash to go around.

The city will propose its draft budget for 2020 at its meeting Tuesday.

Milton was the fastest growing community in Rock County in 2019, but it was also the lowest taxed, Mayor Anissa Welch said.

The budget shows that growth, which was a result of new construction and projects in commercial and industrial areas, at 2.28%.

The city’s total proposed budget is around $5.07 million. The proposed budget shows no new borrowing, and the city would remain within its levy limits. There would also be no reduction in services, Welch said.

More growth is on the way in 2020, Welch said.

“We have some major residential projects proposed in 2020 that will get started in the end of 2019 and finish in 2020,” she said.

Welch pointed to RedHawk Apartments and the possibility of a newer subdivision off Janesville Street in 2020.

After improving 16% of the city’s streets in 2019, more improvements could be coming to streets in 2020. Welch said the city will have a better scope of current street projects as winter sets in.

The growth has allowed the city to take care of its employees more, too. Employees will see a 3% increase to their pay to help offset higher insurance costs.

“As health insurance costs increased for employees of the city in the past, their wages didn’t always go up. We’ve been trying to mitigate that and not have the benefits package be a pay decrease,” Welch said.

“We want to invest in our employees because they’re the ones that provide the services to citizens.”

Welch said the city is working to add infrastructure development by the YMCA and where the proposed developments are.

The state dictates how much money the city can increase its fire protection budget each year. Around $21,000 could go to the fire department in the proposed budget, which would increase pay for both part-time and full-time paramedics.

The draft budget will be presented Tuesday, but the tax rate isn’t known this early in the process.

The budget is set to be published Oct. 23 before heading to a public hearing Nov. 12. Depending on public responses, the budget would be approved either Nov. 19 or 26.

While changes are likely, Welch said the proposed budget is a good starting point.

“It’s a very fiscally sound budget,” she said.

“It keeps us under our expenditure restraint and our revenue limits, and we’re very pleased with the budget. We’re always mindful of the tax impact that it has on our residents, and we want to make sure we’re providing the best services to our residents efficiently.”