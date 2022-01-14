JANESVILLE
It looks as though interest—and competition—could be heavy among local nonprofit organizations in need of the $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding Janesville plans to disperse as grant money.
Erin Davis, an assistant to Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag and a grant-writer by trade, is at the helm administering “Pay it Forward”—a new, city grant program that leverages some of the $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the federal government disbursed last year to the city.
The new program is the first of its kind in Janesville—a pass-through grant the city would use to award local, private charitable nonprofit organizations that are pursuing needed facility upgrades and other projects that typically can be difficult to qualify for grant funding.
Davis said that although the city council’s approval of the grant program was only made public at its meeting on Monday night, the city had already received by Thursday 15 calls and several emails from local nonprofits who might vie for a slice of the $2-million pie. The city plans to carve up the total into smaller chunks—$50,000 to a maximum of $1 million, based on the size and scope of the projects.
“It’s a lot of interest,” Davis said of the calls, adding that she’s not surprised.
Davis said the pandemic has hit some nonprofits doubly hard. Nonprofits that rely heavily on community fundraising have seen a shortfall in revenue while staple foods and other vital items the nonprofits deliver to those in need have also been in short supply.
At the same time, Davis said many traditional grants cannot be applied to the overhaul and improvement of facilities out of which local charitable nonprofits work.
At the city council meeting on Monday, one local nonprofit health clinic director and a resident helping with the effort to create a nonprofit children’s museum in town both urged the council to greenlight the grant program. The clinic official said that grant money could help provide aid to the 4,000 lower-income people that the clinic serves.
The grant funding is being drawn from a pot of $4 million initially set aside to help the city of Janesville itself bridge revenue losses it incurred during the COVID pandemic. The city has committed $2 million of it to a study and plan for a new, public-private ice arena and conference center being proposed at Uptown Janesville, the city’s main indoor shopping mall.
Davis said some members of an ad hoc panel—including staff from the City Attorney’s Office, City Manager’s Office, Neighborhood and Community Services, the Planning Division and the Janesville Police Department—thought that the city should try a different approach for disbursing the other half of the $4 million.
The committee members said they really were reminded of the “Pay it Forward” principle.
“We receive this award and then we pass it on; pay it forward,” Davis said. “Then in the future, these nonprofit agencies that are serving people, they’re paying it forward even further. The reach just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Davis said.
Among local nonprofit groups that have expressed interest in the grant so far, Davis said one is interested in paying for facility improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Others, she said, might seek new vehicles or equipment they could use routinely but can’t afford to buy on their own.
Under rules the Pay It Forward committee wrote, Davis said the grant program won’t pay for lobbying expenses, religious activities, and nonprofits can’t use the money simply to pad their finances or replace revenue losses.
Under the grant’s guidelines, private, social-service nonprofit organizations can apply now through the last day of February. The council initially was asked to approve a program that would give nonprofits until mid-February. The council asked the city to tack on two weeks to the deadline so that nonprofits which need the funding could have ample time to apply.