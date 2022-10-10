01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL02

JANESVILLE—If the Janesville City Council OKs the 2023 city budget as it was presented Monday night, taxpayers could be asked to peel off the better part of a Benjamin Franklin bill—nearly $100—to cover extra city taxes and fees.

Under a draft budget released late last week, the city would bridge a $1.2 million budget gap in large part by drawing down nearly $1 million from the city’s rainy-day fund and raising the city’s tax levy by about $2.2 million—the maximum amount the state will allow.

