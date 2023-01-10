01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL01

JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville intends by early February to release a list of finalists in its ongoing hunt for a new city manager, and it has already released a timeline for interviews of finalists in early March.

In an announcement released Tuesday, the city’s human resources office said the city council on Monday night whittled a list from 32 initial applicants for city manager to 12 semifinalists.

