JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville intends by early February to release a list of finalists in its ongoing hunt for a new city manager, and it has already released a timeline for interviews of finalists in early March.
In an announcement released Tuesday, the city’s human resources office said the city council on Monday night whittled a list from 32 initial applicants for city manager to 12 semifinalists.
State law bars the city from publicly disclosing the identities of those candidates, but the council’s 12 picks will face further interviews by a recruitment and search firm the city hired last year to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager, the city announced.
Under a timeline released Tuesday, the council will name an unspecified number of finalists for the city’s top administrative post after a special, midday city council meeting Feb. 6.
Those finalists will then be invited to Janesville for a final wave of interviews and other selection activities on March 2 and March 3. Those interviews will include a chance for residents to meet the finalists and provide the city feedback.
Mark Freitag, the previous city manager for nine years, left Janesville in October for a city manager job in a suburban community just outside Denver.
