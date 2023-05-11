JANESVILLE — The city of Janesville is eyeing a possible lane reconfiguration, new painted crosswalks and at least one pedestrian safety island, among other possible changes, along a stretch of East Memorial Drive where a motorist struck and killed a child last fall.

About 30 people, mostly residents along a half-mile stretch of East Memorial from Parker Drive to Milton Avenue, turned out Wednesday for a traffic safety feedback session at Adams School’s auditorium.

