JANESVILLE — The city of Janesville is eyeing a possible lane reconfiguration, new painted crosswalks and at least one pedestrian safety island, among other possible changes, along a stretch of East Memorial Drive where a motorist struck and killed a child last fall.
About 30 people, mostly residents along a half-mile stretch of East Memorial from Parker Drive to Milton Avenue, turned out Wednesday for a traffic safety feedback session at Adams School’s auditorium.
The session gave local residents a first look at new traffic data along the stretch of East Memorial Drive and a glimpse at plans that offer suggested fixes to the layout and intersections.
Janesville is analyzing the stretch of East Memorial Drive as part of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic safety study.
The stretch being studied is located within Adams Elementary School’s pedestrian zone on East Memorial Drive and includes Prairie Avenue, a cross street with a two-way stop but no crosswalks parallel to Memorial.
That’s where 9-year-old Nolan Rice was struck and killed Sept. 28 by Brenda Violante, a 39-year-old Janesville woman allegedly driving without a license.
Violante pulled onto Memorial Drive in a traffic-heavy area, where traffic often is traveling 10 miles an hour or more over the speed limit, data from the new safety study shows.
City of Janesville traffic engineer Ahna Bizjak said Wednesday’s session allowed neighbors along the stretch to give feedback on some possible upgrades — the most significant of which would alter the stretch of East Memorial from four lanes to three.
Traffic consultants call such an alteration a “road diet.” In practice, traffic analysts say, it could help peel slower-moving traffic off what’s now a busy residential street that supports both commuter and commercial traffic—a volume of at least 10,000 to 20,000 vehicles a day, according to DOT traffic counts from 2019.
Some residents say they’re not thrilled with the idea of turning the stretch of East Memorial into a three-lane street with a slow lane that traffic analysts say is designed for vehicles turning into residential driveways, cross streets or business entries along the stretch. The could indirectly slow down motorists on the stretch but also separate through traffic from neighborhood-oriented traffic, studies suggest.
Kris Beeler, who said she’s the grandmother of Nolan Rice, doesn’t think that reconfiguring the street would address the root of the issue.
Beeler used to live along East Memorial Drive near the corner of East Memorial and Prairie, where Rice was killed just two blocks from home as he walked home from school on Sept. 28. Beeler indicated that she believes the stretch is under-policed as a 25 mile-per-hour speed zone within a school pedestrian zone.
Data from the city’s traffic study shows most traffic on the stretch travels as fast as 36 miles per hour, with about 15 percent traveling even faster.
Beeler said based on police reports, she believes it may have been unchecked motorist speed, not lane configuration, that led to her grandson’s death.
“That’s why there’s not a single one of our family members that’s in favor of changing Memorial Drive. If you control the street, and if you get the speed down, then you don’t have any problems,” Beeler said.
Eric R. Frailing, an engineer and consultant on the study with the Sun Prairie firm MSA Professional Services, showed residents on Wednesday a sandwich board poster highlighting areas where traffic tends to pile up and cause most crashes on the stretch’s west end near Harding Street. At that point there’s a confluence of a railroad crossing, traffic in and out of a busy Kwik Trip gas station, and the Parker Drive exit ramps.
That area has seen the bulk of crashes, although Frailing’s sandwich board highlighted the crash on East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue that killed Rice.
The intersections near Prairie Avenue, according to plans the city showed Wednesday, could get new four-way crosswalks and some four-way stops—upgrades aimed at slowing traffic in a mainly residential school zone while offering safer, marked crossings at some intersections.
Residents still have a chance to give the city feedback on traffic safety along the stretch of East Memorial Drive. Frailing said pieces of the study that are now available will soon be posted on the city of Janesville’s website.
