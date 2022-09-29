01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL01

JANESVILLE — The city of Janesville is apparently poised to launch a national search for a new city manager as outgoing City Manager Mark Freitag prepares to depart for Colorado.

The Janesville City Council hasn’t publicly shared the process it intends to follow to vet candidates and to hire a new city manager.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you