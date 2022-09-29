JANESVILLE — The city of Janesville is apparently poised to launch a national search for a new city manager as outgoing City Manager Mark Freitag prepares to depart for Colorado.
The Janesville City Council hasn’t publicly shared the process it intends to follow to vet candidates and to hire a new city manager.
But after a series of closed-session meetings over the past month, including one on Monday, the council apparently has zeroed in on a firm to guide the process, Government Professional Solutions, a Kansas municipal employee recruitment consultant.
Tara Semenchuk, the city’s human resources director, wrote in email responses to questions from The Gazette that the council plans to vote Oct. 10 on whether to hire Government Professional Solutions to move forward with a city manager search.
Semenchuk wrote that the council chose the Kansas firm from a field of eight firms who vied for the work through a request for proposals the city posted on its website. She wrote that the city is in the midst of finalizing a tentative agreement with the consultant.
It's the first major indication of a hiring process being underway to fill the city’s top administrative position. Semenchuk characterized the coming nationwide search as similar to one that garnered Freitag, a former U.S. Army colonel, in 2013.
Freitag is slated to leave later this month to start a new job as city manager of Winchester, Colorado, a post he was offered and accepted in August. He’s been Janesville’s city manager for nine years.
The council on Monday named the city’s police chief, David Moore, as acting city manager, an appointment it made in an election process Monday. The council has not publicly described the methods it used to select Moore as interim manager, but Moore said he didn’t apply for the role.
Moore, the city’s police chief for 13 years, said council President Paul Benson and council Vice President Dave Marshick asked him earlier this month if he’d take on the temporary appointment, an offer he said he decided he’d accept a few weeks ago.
The council didn't disclose that Moore’s has been recommended as the interim manager until Monday night, moments before it was set to vote on his appointment.
Moore said he’s bowed out of labor discussions for the police department’s rank-and-file as the city moves toward galvanizing its 2023 budget.
Semenchuk said Thursday that the city had not yet written a formal agreement that would lay out Moore's duties as he juggles the dual police chief and acting manager roles. She said for now he'll operate via the city's general job description for city manager.
Benson has declined to answer repeated questions from The Gazette on processes the council has used as it discusses how to proceed in the pending city manager vacancy. Those include why Benson publicly announced a “finalist” for an interim city manager but withheld Moore’s name for several days when the city apparently did not interview or approach any other candidates for interim manager.
State statute requires municipalities to announce the names of any finalists identified for public positions, including temporary appointments to city leadership roles.
Janesville city attorney Wald Klimczyk said the city didn’t have any applicants for the opening, and Semenchuk wrote Thursday that she was aware of no other candidates besides Moore.
Ryan McCue, the city’s deputy city manager, who has worked more than a half-decade under Freitag, will remain in his current role as deputy manager under Moore.
Freitag initially had hired McCue and created the role of deputy city manager. The city previously had employed an assistant city manager, a role similar to McCue's.
Semenchuk wrote that a new city manager under statute would be allowed to craft their own administrative staff.