A local resident with more than two decades under her belt as a county and municipal clerk is set to take the helm at Janesville’s city clerk-treasurer’s office.
In a release Tuesday evening, the city of Janesville announced Lori Stottler has accepted the job as the city’s new clerk-treasurer.
Stottler previously served as Rock County clerk from 2007 to 2015. For the last six years, she has worked as the city of Beloit’s clerk-treasurer. Stottler is set to start work in Janesville on Sept. 20.
The Gazette’s sister publication, the Beloit Daily News, reported that a city of Beloit spokesperson said Stottler’s last day in Beloit is Sept. 8. The city of Beloit has not yet launched a search for a new clerk-treasurer.
Stottler will take on the clerk-treasurer’s job in Janesville as the outgoing clerk-treasurer, David Godek, plans to transition to serve as the city’s full-time finance director.
Godek had been city clerk in Janesville since 2015 and prior to that was deputy city clerk from 2007 to 2015. He was selected as interim finance director in February when the outgoing finance director, Max Gagin, departed.
Janesville Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Derek Heise had served this spring and summer as interim clerk-treasurer while the city worked to recruit a full-time clerk-treasurer.
In a statement, Janesville Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue thanked Heise for his “dedication” in recent months, and he called Stottler a “seasoned local government professional who will bring tremendous experience and expertise to the position.”
Stottler, who is married and has two adult sons, is a certified municipal clerk who holds an associate’s degree from UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
McCue announced that Stottler currently is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-Parkside.
Stottler is a former Janesville school board member. She serves as president of CASA of Rock County, is a board member of the Women’s Fund at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin and sits on the cabinet of the United Way Blackhawk Region.
