The city of Janesville has a new economic development director whose experiences range from leading economic development groups in Rockford, Ill. and Texas to directing marketing for an opera house in Chicago.
In an announcement, the city of Janesville said Jimsi Kuborn will start work May 2 in Janesville as the city's economic development director, marking a return to the Midwest after a stint running a local economic development corporation in Converse, Texas.
The city chose Kuborn in a national search to replace Gale Price, the city's former economic development director, left the post in January to take a job as a business banking executive at a local bank.
Kuborn, who studied business at Northern Illinois University in De Kalb, Illinois, comes to Janesville after a two-year term as executive director of city of of Converse Economic Development Corp, where she managed the corporation's strategic plans and its grant, and incentive programs and overhauled the group's website and communications systems.
In Texas, Kuborn's economic development team helped bring in $63 million in capital investments and 500 new jobs to the city of Converse during the pandemic years of 2019-2021, the city of Janesville said. Converse is a collar suburb of San Antonio, Texas with a population of about 26,000.
Before her work in Texas, Kuborn served as vice president of investor relations at the Rockford Area Economic Development Council in Rockford, Illinois. She also directed marketing and public relations at the Chicago Opera Theater.
The city said Kuborn's volunteer experience includes chairing the SATX Regional Partnership of San Antonio. She's also been a member of the International Economic Development Council, the Urban Land Institute, and the Alamo Area Council of Government.
