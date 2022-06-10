JANESVILLE
The moths are back.
Actually, right now, they’re caterpillars. But in their transitional phase, the larvae have prompted the city to close the playground at Janesville’s Lustig Park.
State forestry experts say city and state officials are trying to stem a spongy moth outbreak at Lustig because the leaf-munching caterpillars pose a threat to the health of 100-year-old oak trees in the park.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invasive forest insects program coordinator Andrea Diss-Torrance said Rock County is one area of the state where forestry experts are starting to see a growing concentration of spongy moths.
The invasive species, which aggressively feeds on defoliates trees, appears to be gradually be moving west from collar counties along Lake Michigan, where the state has set up a quarantine zone for the moth. It now is advancing into counties in the southern, central and northern portions of Wisconsin.
In Janesville, the city has temporarily shut down the playground at Lustig Park, a move officials say is to prevent children from coming into contact with the wooly-looking caterpillars, which carry a histamine in their tiny, barb-like hairs than can cause people to break out in a painful poison ivy-like rash.
The city first discovered the moths in Lustig Park last summer when people started noticing dozens and dozens of egg sacs embedded in the bark of the mature oak trees that abound there.
Last year, the city planned to apply a bacterial insecticide gel to smother and kill the larvae growing in the moth egg sacs.
In May, when the moth larvae hatched, the city’s parks operations division and the DNR coordinated on two aerial applications by helicopter of bacterial insecticide. The aim: to try to knock back the spongy moth larvae population enough to keep it from defoliating and threatening the older oak trees.
Diss-Torrance said the city likely will keep the park’s playground closed until sometime in July, when the caterpillars reach maturity and begin the transition to become moths.
Last year’s drought here gave the spongy moth an advantage in its egg-laying cycle, which led to a surge in moth larvae hatching this year. Diss-Torrance said that’s in part because drought weather like the kind in Rock County last year and earlier this year tends to stress predators that feed on the hundreds of varieties of insects that can live in a single tree.
“They (spongy moths) really like the dry weather, it favors them. It allows their population to grow to the level of an outbreak, because dry weather allows the moths to escape the pressure of natural enemies,” she said.
Diss-Torrance said as state and local arborists statewide use bacterial pesticide sprays combined with tree watering to strengthen trees stressed last year by drought, there’s been a continued uptick in spongy moths in Walworth and Rock counties as well as in a few counties north of Madison.
So far, the treatments seem to be working to knock back the moth population to the point the caterpillars won’t completely denude the trees of leaves later this summer, although some trees at the park are stressed from the caterpillars’ leaf feeding frenzy, Diss-Torrance said.
Old trees, particularly large oaks that have been recently stressed by drought, are particularly susceptible to defoliation.
Diss-Torrance said that as trees are treated to the point that caterpillars eat less than half of their leaves, most can survive some degree of defoliation by spongy moths.
“There are some trees (at Lustig) that are looking very ill,” Diss-Torrance said. “We’re going to do our best, and while we may lose a few tees, the overall plan is to insure that the park retains its trees and to improve the tree health over the next few years.”
In forest ecosystems, spongy moths face predation by deer mice, a rodent that climbs trees to hunt insects. But in urban areas, there are fewer such mice. Often in counties where an upsurge of spongy moths is occurring, people will notice the larvae either in egg sacs, or they’ll start to see defoliation the following year, when the larvae hatch and start to eat tree leaves. That becomes apparent to people faster in public parks.
Diss-Torrance said people should be on the lookout for trees that have discolored or faded-looking leaves, or trees that are increasingly bare of trees in midseason.
She said spongy moths favor oak trees because they have compounds that help protect the moths’ immune systems. Spongy moths also will lay eggs in and live in linden trees, some types of spruces and crabapple trees.
Diss-Torrance said people should call an arborist if they see a tree in their yard with spongy moth larvae. The moth larvae are 1½ inches to 3 inches long, according to state fact sheets on spongy moths. They have bristly hairs and bodies that range from yellowish to almost black with red or blue raised spots on the back.
Diss-Torrance said trees can be saved with treatments. Often, if they become defoliated by larvae early enough in the year, and are well watered they have the ability to grow a second set of leaves later in the summer.