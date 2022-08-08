JANESVILLE
Any one that makes it a point to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each Christmas knows the scene when Bert and Ernie serenade George and Mary in their ramshackle house on their wedding night.
The song they croon is “I Love You Truly.”
What many don’t know is that song was written by a Janesville woman, Carrie Jacobs Bond. The song, which she performed at White House visits for presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, is one of 175 pieces of music the gifted Jacobs Bond wrote and published from the 1890s to the early 1940s.
The Janesville City Council on Monday night passed a resolution establishing a Carrie Jacobs Bond Day.
Members of the Carrie Jacobs Bond Questers attended the meeting. Questers are internationally chartered clubs of collectors and antique lovers who acquire and restore museum pieces and items of local historic interest.
The Carrie Jacobs Bond Questers are one of 10 such groups in Wisconsin. Two other Questers are based in Janesville—the Blackhawk and Monterey.
Jacobs Bond was born in Janesville on Aug. 11, 1862. She was born in her grandparents’ house which was located at what is now West Court Street and Oakhill Avenue.
Her father died when she was a child, which put the family in financial distress. Jacobs Bond was born a natural musician. She picked out piano tunes at age 4 and could play back some pieces of music after hearing them at age 6.
She studied piano from age 9 to 17.
Jacobs Bond was married twice. Her first marriage ended with a divorce in 1887, and then she married Frank Lewis Bond, who grew up in Johnstown. The couple moved to Iron Mountain, Michigan, where she made ceramics and composed music.
Frank fell when hit with a snowball thrown by a youngster, suffered broken ribs and died in 1895. Jacobs Bond moved back to Janesville, where she struggled financially.
She moved to Chicago to get close to the music publishing industry. Selling sheet music was the major source of income for songwriters at that time.
But Jacobs Bond ran into roadblocks in the male-dominated industry, so in 1896, she started her own publishing company—a move that was unheard of at that time.
The move gave her rights to every word of every song she ever published. She moved her company eight times, with the final move to Hollywood, California.
She became the first woman to ever sell a million copies of a song which was “I Love You Truly”.
Jacobs Bond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970.
Former President Herbert Hoover wrote in her epitaph: “Beloved composer of “I Love You Truly”…and a hundred other heart songs that express the loves and longings, sadness and gladness of all people everywhere…who met widowhood, conquered hardship, and achieved fame by composing and singing her simple romantic melodies. She was America’s gallant lady of song.”
Monday night was not the first time Jacobs Bond was honored by the city of Janesville. In September 1985, the city opened a 12-acre park near her birthplace off North Oakhill Avenue and named it in honor of her.