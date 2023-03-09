JANESVILLE– Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency for March 9 starting at 4 p.m. due to the forecast of four to seven inches of snow.
The snow in Zone 1 of the Business Improvement District will be piled overnight on Friday into Saturday.
To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move all vehicles prior to 4 p.m. and keep them off City streets until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.
A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. People will receive a parking ticket if their cars are not moved prior to 4 p.m. and kept off city streets until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Removing vehicles from the street will help make city operations safer and more effective. The city’s crews will maintain main and arterial streets throughout the duration of the event, and if conditions warrant, city crews will treat all other streets at the end of the weather event.
If people are unable to park in a driveway or garage, parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. The following municipal parking lots are available downtown:
East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive
City Hall Lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street
South High Street Lot at West Court Street and South High Street
Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
River/Union Street Lot at South River Street and Union Street
North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
Additional winter weather emergency information can be found on the city’s website:www.janesville wi.gov or by calling the Snow Hotline at 608-755-SNOW. Problems or concerns can be reported to the city services center at 608-755-3110
