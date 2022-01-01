The city of Janesville declared a winter weather emergency starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release.
Snow and ice accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are predicted. Temperatures will drop throughout the day with extreme cold temperatures forecast overnight Saturday.
City snow and ice removal crews will maintain streets throughout the winter emergency, according to the release.
Vehicles parked on city streets must be removed to allow snow and ice removal operations. Fines of $50 will be issued to owners of vehicles parked on streets during the weather emergency and before snow and ice removal, according to the city release.
Free alternative parking is available downtown at these locations:
East Wall Street lot, at Wall Street and Parker Drive.
City Hall lot, at Wall Street and Jackson Street.
South High Street lot, at Court Street and High Street.
Hedberg Public Library lot, on Water Street.
River and Union Street lot, at River and Union streets.
North Parker Drive parking ramp, at Parker Drive and Wall Street.
Vehicles should remain off city streets until noon Sunday.
Residents should drive with caution as pavement will be slippery.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.
Other declarations
The city of Evansville's declaration takes effect at 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a city news release. Vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public lots; those in violation will be ticketed and towed.
The village of Clinton's declaration takes effect at noon Saturday until noon Sunday, according to Clinton's Director of Public Works Roger Johnson. Parking will be available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street, but vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the lot.
The town of Beloit's declaration takes effect at 3 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a town news release.
The city of Beloit's declaration runs from 1 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. A list and map of designated emergency parking lots in the city can be found at beloitwi.gov/snow.
This story might be updated as more declarations are made.
