JANESVILLE -- The city of Janesville has issued a winter weather emergency for midnight Friday until Friday afternoon as more snow and colder temperatures are forecast.
Cars parked on the street between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m Friday will be ticketed
According to a city release:
Janesville received about 2 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning and is forecast to get another 1 to 2 inches Thursday night. The city must remove ice and plow on residential streets, so vehicles must be removed from city streets for safety reasons.
Those unable to park in a driveway or garage can park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots:
East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive
City Hall Lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street
South High Street Lot at West Court Street and South High Street
Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
River/Union Street Lot at South River Street and Union Street
North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Vehicles should be moved from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow city crews to clear the lots of snow and ice.
The fine for parking on the street during a winter weather emergency is $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.