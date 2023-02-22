JANESVILLE – The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to forecasted freezing rain and sleet.
The city's emergency declaration comes as the National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Janesville area, calling for 1/4 to 1/2-inch of ice and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
The ice storm warning is in effect in parts of south-central and southeast Wisconsin, through noon on Thursday. Potential impacts could include power outages from tree damage and travel that could become “nearly impossible," the National Weather Service said.
Under the city's winter weather emergency, all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice clearing operations are complete. Anyone who does not move their vehicles will receive a parking ticket. Vehicles must be moved prior to 3 p.m on Wednesday and remain off the street until 3 p.m. Thursday.
Those are unable to park in a driveway or garage may parked in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. The following parking lots are available downtown:
East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
City Hall lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street.
South High Street lot at West Court Street and South High Street.
Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
River/Union Street lot at South River Street and Union Street.
North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Vehicles must be removed from parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for city crews to clear the lots of snow and ice. The fines for parking on the street during a winter weather emergency is $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice clearing operations begin.
Additional winter weather emergency information can be found on the city’s website:www.janesville wi.govor by calling the Snow Hotline at 608-755-SNOW. Problems or concerns can be reported to the city services center at 608-755-3110
