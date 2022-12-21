01STOCK_SNOW_BLOWER
Gazette file photo

JANESVILLE – A winter weather emergency will go into effect at noon Thursday in the city of Janesville with 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast through Friday. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated on Thursday, with the storm not wrapping up until Friday morning.

In a release, the city said its  emergency order will be effective until 6 a.m. on Friday. In those hours, cars must be moved off of city streets until the snow and ice control operations are complete. Cars not moved will be issued parking tickets. The fine for parking on the street during a winter weather emergency is $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.

