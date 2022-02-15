JANESVILLE
If the city of Janesville gives its blessing, building contractors will be allowed to ditch unneeded asphalt roof shingles at the city’s main landfill off Black Bridge Road, a practice that hasn’t been allowed for years.
Douglas Marklein, the city council president and also a local home builder, suggested an ordinance change that would allow people to dump small amounts of roofing shingles at the sanitary landfill rather than hauling them to a shingle recycler.
Marklein said there has been an uptick in home building and because of a city rule that has been on the books for several years, contractors are having to sort through debris to cull shingle scraps from other refuse they would otherwise dump at either the city’s general purpose sanitary landfill or the city’s adjacent construction landfill.
The city prohibits dumping shingles at any of its landfill sites. Marklein told The Gazette that in the past, there were multiple shingle recycling terminals in and around Rock County, but now there is only one such business remaining, and it is located miles south of Janesville.
He said the intention behind prohibiting shingles from the landfill was to encourage recycling when possible.
Marklein said the ordinance change is aimed at helping builders get rid of small amounts of shingles—such as scrap from new roofing jobs—that he said might generate a “wheelbarrow load or two” of material.
He said some contractors have recently said landfill workers have made them go through material they’ve dumped at the city landfill and pick out any shingles that made their way into the loads.
Marklein said he thinks the city can take a more metered posture on the issue of shingles in the landfill. The state Department of Natural Resources recommends recycling programs for shingles, but the agency doesn’t prohibit landfills from accepting such refuse.
As written, the ordinance change would allow disposal of up to 1 cubic yard—about 10 feet by 10 feet by 3 inches—in the city’s sanitary landfill.
That limit would curb people from showing up at the landfill with an expectation they can dump entire dumpsters or truckloads of shingles at the landfill at one time, Marklein said.
City of Janesville Operations Director Maggie Darr in a memo wrote that by allowing contractors flexibility to dump shingles, the suggested change would support a city of Janesville economic objective to “create an investment-friendly environment with diminished barriers to development and infrastructure.”
It’s not clear whether the city might undo the rule change if more shingle recycling capacity becomes available locally. The city’s public works division has not yet given details on how a shingle program could operate at the landfill.
The recommended ordinance change is slated for a public hearing Feb. 28.