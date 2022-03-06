The city of Janesville announced a winter weather emergency that will begin at midnight Monday.
All vehicles must be removed from city streets starting at that time until snow and ice removal operations are complete, according to a city news release.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches have been forecast, which will require snow and ice removal. Main and arterial streets will be kept clear for the duration of the snowfall, and crews likely will perform a citywide plow after it ends, according to the release.
Because of warmer weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, if the city's snowfall total Monday is at the lower end of the forecasted range, the operations division might rescind the winter weather emergency and not plow all residential streets, according to the release.
Where to park
If residents are unable to park in a garage or driveway, there are several municipal lots available for parking downtown:
The East Wall Street lot at Wall Street and Parker Drive.
The City Hall lot at Wall and Jackson streets.
The South High Street lot at Court and High streets.
The Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
The River/Union Street lot at River and Union streets.
The North Parker Drive parking ramp at Parker Drive and Wall Street.
Vehicles should be removed from municipal lots after the weather emergency to allow city crews to clear the lots.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. Police may begin issuing tickets before snow removal operations begin, according to the release.
For more information, residents can call 608-755-SNOW (7669), 608-755-3110 or visit bit.ly/3HMaoEo.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.