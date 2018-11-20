EDGERTON
The Edgerton City Council passed a 2019 budget Monday night that included a higher tax levy and a lower tax rate than 2018.
The city council hosted its annual public hearing prior to the budget being adopted. No residents spoke during the hearing.
The tax rate will drop from $7.37 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.87, a 6.8 percent decrease for residents in Rock County.
Edgerton residents who reside in Dane County will also see a tax rate decrease from $7.20 to $6.62.
City spending will continue to increase. The 2019 levy totals $2.63 million, up 11 percent from 2018’s levy. The total budget increased 3.1 percent to $3.64 million.
Assessed value in the city increased 7.4 percent this year, which City Administrator Ramona Flanigan said is significant. She said she wasn’t sure the last time the city saw that kind of increase in value.
Increased value was accompanied by 2 percent growth in the city, which allowed the city to add $30,938 to the levy, according to a city memo. The city was able to make the addition without increasing the tax rate because of the increased property values and growth.
Mayor Christoper Lund said the city, like others across the state, is doing what it can to maintain its budget within state-imposed levy limits.
The public works department and health and human services will see the greatest increase in spending.
Public works spending will increase 8 percent. Much of the increased spending will be for street repairs and equipment.
Health and human services spending will increase 10.1 percent in 2019 with an almost $10,000 increase in spending for Fassett Cemetery. A lion’s share of the increase comes from the purchase of a lawn mower for $8,000.
Capital projects budgeted for 2019 include:
- Reconstructing Sweeney Road for $203,255.
- Replacing air conditioning at the Edgerton Public Library for $48,500.
- Painting the library’s interior for $15,000.
- Rewiring baseball field lights for $3,500.
Library project costs will be aided by a $35,000 budget surplus from 2018.
Council member Mat McIntyre said during Monday’s meeting he thought the 2019 budget was well done and that he was particularly excited for the library upgrades.
