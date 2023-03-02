JANESVILLE — Four finalists for Janesville city manager chatted with community members at the Rotary Botanical Gardens Thursday in a formal meet and greet, possibly just hours before one of them is named to the position.
The event capped a day of meetings with city council members individually and with department heads and interviews with city ad hoc committees. The four finalists — Scott Feldt, Todd Wolf, Kevin Lahner and George Koczwara — also met with local residents and community leaders including Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman and State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
Scott FeldtFeldt, a Janesville native who once served on the Janesville School Board, sold himself as a local product with government experience. Feldt is currently administrator for Kewaunee County, on the Lake Michigan shoreline south of Door County.
“I’ve seen old friends. I’ve met new friends. I went to Lincoln. I went to Edison. I went to Parker. I went to U-Rock. I’m a Janesville boy and I’m excited about possibly coming back,” Feldt said.
Feldt said he was attracted to the Janesville city manager job because this was his first home and to this being a “really well-run community.” He said he has listened to the city’s current challenges and expressed how he likes to lead.
“We talked about the economy, the workforce, what are the visions of how we want to see Janesville 5, 10, 15 years from now and how we can address them,” Feldt said. “They also asked about what leadership style I have… I’m the type of guy who is absolutely going to get involved. I believe that’s what a city manager should do. If I’m the manager, people want someone that they can interact with and answer questions.”
Todd WolfWolf, the former Sheboygan city administrator, also said it’s important for an administrator or manager to be active in the community. In Sheboygan, he’s a board member for Sheboygan Economic Development and Habitat for Humanity and =chair of a construction group. He touted his experience in business and manufacturing, saying that he looks at the city as a business and it city to have the “gold standard of operation.”
“We should be more efficient at what we do. A business controls what it purchases and its operation and its product. I can only affect my service. We have to give the best service within our budget but be transparent about it,” Wolf said. “If our residents want something, we need to help them understand there’s a cost. There’s a cost-benefit model. In business, it’s called return on investment. If it’s truly that important to the community, then we do a referendum and we get that money. If it’s important and they don’t want to pay for it, what’s not important that we can swap?”
A lawsuit is pending in federal court against the city of Sheboygan alleging that the city of Sheboygan improperly fired Wolf in January without cause. This was after reports of a city and county investigation into male police officers sharing partially nude photos of female police employees and other transgressions in 2021. According to media reports, Wolf was reportedly accused of retaliating against a Sheboygan city employee after she requested a more in-depth investigation of the transgressions. Wolf said he has received questions regarding this.
“I have no problem with telling people what they can read about and answering questions accordingly, but I also tell people that not everything in the press or on the internet is all accurate,” Wolf said.
George KoczwaraKoczwara, now the village administrator for Orland Park, Illinois, said he sees Janesville as a community with a lot to offer and people who are really proud of their city.
“Everybody that I have met so far has been incredible. It has been quintessential Midwest — how do you make the community better?”
Koczwara said he sees strength, as well as growth and potential, with Janesville’s size and location.
“Janesville punches above its weight. Janesville is 65,000 (people). There is no city this size in Illinois with two hospital systems, for example,” he said. “It is really managed well.’
Janesville is really a regional center and it is positioned so well and taking advantage of that being between Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago,” Koczwara continued. “We see after the pandemic our urban areas are depopulating but that doesn’t mean people are disappearing. They are going somewhere and you are seeing that in Janesville.”
“You can see that by the growth and you can see that in a house-for-sale search. That’s my wife. She said, ‘there’s no houses for sale in Janesville.’ I said, ‘you’re looking at it wrong.’ But she’s right. It’s a good problem to have but it’s a problem that has to be addressed. The continuous development of Janesville means you have a workforce and it’s symbiotic; it keeps developing in itself.”
Kevin LahnerDuring the meet and greet, Lahner, currently Waukesha’s city administrator, was pushed on labor negotiations, to which he replied that he typically sits in the room during negotiations. He was also pushed on clean energy. He told community members that in Waukesha, ARPA funds were used to get LED lighting, and there had been hope of attracting federal dollars for electric vehicles.
Lahner said what stood out to him most about Janesville is “the sense of community you feel in town that allows forums like this to attract crowds like this. The involvement of businesses in the community and nonprofits in this process is really impressive.”
The city has not definitively said if a new city manager will be named Friday. An itinerary outlining the two-day process of interviews for the four finalists that was provided to The Gazette last week has a closing activity by the city council labeled as “selection” of a new city manager.
Mark Freitag, Janesville’s former city manager, resigned in October to take the same role in Westminster, Colorado. Since then, Janesville Police Chief David Moore has served as acting city manager.