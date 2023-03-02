01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL

JANESVILLE — Four finalists for Janesville city manager chatted with community members at the Rotary Botanical Gardens Thursday in a formal meet and greet, possibly just hours before one of them is named to the position.

The event capped a day of meetings with city council members individually and with department heads and interviews with city ad hoc committees. The four finalists — Scott Feldt, Todd Wolf, Kevin Lahner and George Koczwara — also met with local residents and community leaders including Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman and State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you