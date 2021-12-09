JANESVILLE
Downtown business stakeholders say they’ve reached a compromise with the city of Janesville on a controversial plan to remove angled storefront parking from parts of the newly rebuilt West Milwaukee Street.
The city’s engineering department and a delegation of four members of Downtown Janesville, Inc., the downtown BID district and the ARISEnow downtown riverfront revitalization group have agreed to a “phased” approach to reconfigured parking along West Milwaukee, sources said.
Mick Gilbertson, a west Milwaukee Street property owner and one of four business delegates that met with city officials Friday afternoon, told The Gazette that the city decided to walk back its plan to remove all angled parking from a three-block run on the south side of West Milwaukee Street and replace the spots with parallel parking.
Instead, in what Gilbertson called a “good and fruitful meeting,” the city has agreed to knock out a few angled storefront parking spots closest to the intersections on each of the West Milwaukee Street blocks that now have angled parking on the south side.
That alternate plan—and the earlier plan to eliminate angled parking along West Milwaukee Street, which the city abruptly announced on via a news release on the city’s website late last week—are both aimed at improving safety.
The newly completed and reconfigured West Milwaukee Street, which recently opened after a full replacement and seven months of construction closures, is 6 feet to 8 feet narrower than the street’s former layout.
Under the new configuration, residents have complained that the narrowed section West Milwaukee Street, combined with the angled storefront parking on its south side, decreases “sight distance,” making it more difficult for northbound and southbound vehicles at cross streets to check for traffic coming and going along West Milwaukee Street, Woodard said last week.
The discovery came only after the multi-million-dollar reboot of West Milwaukee, a project that was designed by a consultant to the city, and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation almost two years ago.
The city initially said it planned this week to scrub off all the 40 angled parking from the blocks in question and restripe the storefront parking as angled parking. The city held off after West Milwaukee Street businesses blanched, arguing the move would eliminate 30% to 40% of the parking in front of dozens of storefronts and replace them with parallel parking only.
The move would have come on the heels of months of the street being closed for construction, and amid a nearly two-year long pandemic that has shaken some small retail businesses downtown to their core.
Several small business owners launched a petition drive and pamphlet campaign last weekend urging city administrators to hold off on plans to change parking. they wanted to discuss other options for safety improvements with the city.
Gilbertson said his group takes the compromise—a move that will still remove about 15 angled spots in all but won’t remove all angled parking on the street’s south side—as a sign the city administration and businesses have turned a corner in collaboration, cooperation and communications over an issue that affect downtown businesses and their customers.
“The big story is we were able to sit down with the city and have a great meeting with them and have a compromise. This is what we’ve worked toward for the last five years in the downtown is to develop a great public-private partnership,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson said he believes that the city will knock out a few angled spots at the ends of each block in question and turn the spaces into no-parking areas. That was one option the city’s engineering department had previously considered.
For years the north and south sides of Milwaukee Street had parallel parking. In 2016, the city put angled parking on the south side of the street after the city reconfigured the street for two-way traffic.
Gilbertson said the compromise settled on by the city and businesses is the “least expensive option” for reconfiguring parking. He said the city plans to monitor how the change impacts safety and decide over the winter whether other measures might be necessary.
Kari Reents operates Velvet and Tulle, a boutique clothing shop in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. She said the West Milwaukee Street business community circulated a petition asking the city to reconsider its plan to removing angled parking.
She said through Thursday afternoon, 600 people had signed it.
She said the new plan is acceptable to businesses operators she’s spoken with up and down West Milwaukee Street.
“It’s fair, and it works. It’s the least invasive option. If that means we lose just a couple (angled) spots, we’re all for it. That’s all we really wanted, to have enough parking and to have our customers be comfortable and safe parking and driving along West Milwaukee Street,” Reents said.