JANESVILLE
No fans will be allowed to watch the Janesville Jets home hockey games because of new COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the city, said Mason Lyttle, Jets vice president of business development and operations.
The Jets announced a "temporary pause of spectator admission" to home games as ordered by the city beginning with this weekend’s games.
Season ticket holders had been allowed to attend games and be seated in pods. Lyttle said about 220 people had been attending home games. That is now not allowed.
The Jets schedule also is changing because of recent restrictions set by the state of Minnesota, according to the Jets website.
The Austin Bruins from Austin, Minnesota, will travel to Janesville for home games Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
The game for Saturday against the Kenai River Brown Bears was to be the first of four special attendance nights, where sponsors and fans without season tickets could attend with pre-ordered pods of tickets. The Jets have rescheduled the Nov. 21 special attendance night for Jan. 8.