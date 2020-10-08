JANESVILLE
Janesville City Council meetings will be held virtually only starting Monday, Oct. 12, according to a city news release.
Because of past technological problems, the council will begin holding virtual meetings using Microsoft Teams.
Residents who wish to share comments can submit written comments in advance using a public comment form. Submissions are due at the City Clerk-Treasurer's Office by 10 a.m. the day before the council meeting. Forms are available on the city’s website, www.ci.janesville.wi.us.
Residents can also report to the fourth floor of City Hall to make live comments during a meeting. A computer will be provided. A socially-distanced area will be set up for residents to watch the meeting if they wish. Masks are required inside City Hall.
Meetings will be streamed live through the city’s website or are available on JATV, cable channel 994.
For questions about the change in format, call the city manager’s office at 608-755-3177.
To contact the city council, email citycouncil@ci.janesville.wi.us or find individual contact information at www.ci.janesville.wi.us/councilcontact.