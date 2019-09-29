JANESVILLE

The city is changing the design for work at the Monterey lagoon after parting ways with a contractor who had said the city’s earlier plan was unworkable.

City engineers are using criteria from GEI Consultants to design shallower slopes for a planned detention pond in the lagoon, Public Works Director Paul Woodard said.

The plan still is to build a detention pond and peninsula, including park space, with materials in the lagoon, Woodard said.

The earlier contractor, Drax, had told the city the “organic muck” at the bottom of the lagoon is not suitable for piling into a peninsula or berm. Drax also expressed concern about contamination in the muck.

The city dropped Drax for Monterey restoration work, saying the company breached its contract by refusing to complete the lagoon project as specified, according to a Sept. 4 letter from the city.

Drax President Andrew Langum said he does not believe his company breached the contract because it was working on other projects in the contract up until the day the city ended the relationship.

Drax wanted to conduct additional testing on soil in the lagoon after it learned the soil would not hold its shape when made into a peninsula. More tests on soil integrity and contamination in the soil would help inform the project, which needed to be reworked, Langum said.

Soil was exposed after the Monterey Dam was removed and the lagoon drained in summer 2018.

Bjoin Limestone of Janesville was hired Sept. 5 to take over from Drax on the remaining restoration projects other than the lagoon.

Woodard said after the city has completed its new lagoon design, it will take the design back to GEI Consultants for review and amend Bjoin’s contract to include the necessary work.

Woodard said Wednesday he was unsure how hiring GEI, reworking the design and amending Bjoin’s contract will affect the cost of the project.

The goal still is to complete the project this fall, but weather or unforeseen issues could delay that, Woodard said.

City action

Shallower slopes and less fill are the keys to making the project work, Woodard said.

If the city can create a design with shallower slopes and less than 4 feet of fill all the way around, the peninsula should work, Woodard said.

City Manager Mark Freitag on Monday addressed the city council about the Monterey restoration.

The city’s concern is with the structural integrity of the soil, not contamination, Freitag said.

Freitag said the city and the state Department of Natural Resources have been aware of what the DNR classifies as “minor exceedances” of contamination limits since 2015, when Inter-Fluve completed a sediment report in preparation for the dam’s removal.

Two soil samples were taken from the lagoon in 2015 as part of sampling up and down the river. Langum and residents critical of the city’s decision to remove the dam say more samples to test for contamination should have been taken in the lagoon.

The DNR in December 2018 granted the city an exemption, giving it permission to use about 26,700 cubic yards of contaminated material in the bay to create a detention pond and peninsula.

DNR officials based their decision for the exemption on information from a remedial action report created by Inter-Fluve on the city’s behalf, according to the December 2018 exemption.

The remedial action report, based on samples from the 2015 report, indicates contamination exceeding recommended levels is found primarily in the upper layer of the soil.

The risk posed by the contaminated soil is “assumed to be low” because the “primary exposure pathway” for people would be them touching or eating it, according to the remedial action report.

The DNR would not allow a project that poses an unacceptable risk to public health and safety, said Mark Aquino, director for the south central region of the DNR.

DNR staff considers all state and federal laws when permitting projects and work with the state Department of Health Services and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Aquino said.

The agency typically relies on data provided by the project applicant and does not conduct its own testing, Aquino said.

Ongoing business

Langum said he wants the Monterey-area restoration to be successful and has no animosity toward the city.

He thinks the city should take a two-week pause to test more samples for contamination and integrity before making plans.

Since Sept. 4, city officials and Drax have communicated about leftover projects and payment, Langum said.

Drax did not finish boulder placement work it started in late August because the contract was terminated. Langum said he asked city officials if they wanted the remaining 12 boulders placed, but they declined, citing the end of the contract.

In the last couple of weeks, Drax submitted an invoice to the city for about $150,000, and the city declined to pay, Langum said.

Woodard said the invoice was for both work completed and work not completed.

The city intends to work with Drax to come up with an appropriate amount to pay, Woodard said.

Langum said he believes the city will do what is right and pay the company.

During Monday’s meeting, city council member Doug Marklein asked city staff questions he had heard from residents about the restoration, including:

Does the contamination present a health hazard?

Why was soil integrity not tested sooner?

Why did the city ask Drax to stop testing?

Would a fence around the lagoon be a good idea?

Freitag said there is contamination of various degrees all along the river.

If the DNR told the city it was OK to complete its project, there must be no major hazard, Freitag said.

The city could not determine the integrity of the soil in the lagoon until the water receded, Woodard said.

City officials told Drax to stop testing because they had declared Drax to be in breach of contract and had ordered the company to stop working, Woodard said.

Erecting a fence around the lagoon would be difficult. If people touch the soil and later wash their hands, they will be fine, Woodard said.

Marklein told The Gazette he was satisfied with city staff’s responses.

The city could have communicated better with the community about issues in the lagoon, but the city is working with finite public relations resources, Marklein said.

He believes the city is trying to get the project done as quickly as possible with the best possible outcome.